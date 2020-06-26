Asm. Woerner: NYS DOH approves increase in childcare group size

Breaking News
Kindergarten School

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Health has approved an increase in group size for childcare, according to a state Assemblymember.

Asm. Carrie Woerner tweeted Friday afternoon that the NYSDOH agreed to increase group size to 15 children per room where age appropriate. The previous recommendation was a maximum group size of 10.

Woerner said the change will help ensure childcare availability across New York State.

The initial changes to group sizes for childcare and day camp programs came as the state continues its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

