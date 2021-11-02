Police arrest 2 at in-progress Dutchess County burglary

RED HOOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police report the arrest of two Long Island men for a burglary in Red Hook. Officers from the Rhinebeck barracks arrested Scott P. Hapeman, 50, and Brad R. Hapeman, 48, both of Greenport, on Thursday.

Shortly after 4 a.m., troopers responded to the Elks Club in Red Hook for a burglary alarm activation. They said they found power and alarm lines cut, damage to the building’s interior, and a damaged or empty jukebox, safe, cash registers, and lottery machines.

With help from the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office and the Red Hook Police Department, police reportedly found Scott with burglar tools and stolen money still inside the Elks Lodge. Brad was reportedly found nearby by police.

Both Hapemans were arrested and charged with third-degree burglary. Scott faces several additional charges:

Two counts of second-degree criminal mischief

Third-degree grand larceny

Possession of burglar tools

Both were arraigned in Red Hook Court and remanded to Dutchess County Jail without bail.