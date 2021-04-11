Arrest made after Amsterdam gas station stabbing

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police have arrested a man in relation to a stabbing which took place at an Amsterdam Fastrac store on Saturday, April 10. Chad A. Pacillo, 24, of Amsterdam has been charged with second degree assault and fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Police say Pacillo was identified as the perpetrator by a crowd that had gathered on the scene. The 26-year-old victim was located in front of the store and received treatment before being transported to Albany Medical Center where he is reportedly in a stable condition.

Amsterdam Police also say multiple members of the crowd that gathered after he incident are facing charges. The crowd allegedly became unruly, and obstructed officers who were responding to the stabbing.

Pacillo was arraigned in Amsterdam City Court and is being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in lieu of $5,000.00 cash bail or $10,000.00 secured bond