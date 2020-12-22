Applications up at SUNY medical schools

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Applications are up at SUNY’s four medical schools. The uptick in applications is part of a nationwide trend where medical schools across the country are seeing an average of an 18% increase in applications over the previous year.

Here is a breakdown of SUNY’s four medical schools:

University at Buffalo: 40 percent

Upstate Medical University: 26.2 percent

Stony Brook University: 13.5 percent

Downstate Health Sciences University: 8.5 percent

“The unwavering commitment of doctors and public health experts to providing care, vital information, solace, and hope during the darkest moments of this pandemic has been a profoundly inspiring experience for us all,” said Chancellor Jim Malatras. “It has also served as an awakening and turning point for many young people who are now motivated to join the ranks. From being on the frontlines in March and developing the world’s top-ranked saliva test, to cutting edge research about how the virus behaves and leading trials for the Pfizer vaccine—our physicians and physician-scientists have been at the very forefront of understanding, treating, and eradicating this deadly virus. M.D. applications are up because more people are seeing what we are capable of, and know that there is no better place to learn and launch their medical careers.”

University at Buffalo Vice President for Health Sciences and Dean of the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences Michael E. Cain, M.D., said, “The fact that so many of our young people have decided during this once-in-a-century pandemic that they want to ‘run toward the trouble’ as the saying goes, and not away from it, is extraordinary and humbling. It has been nothing short of inspiring to see the determination that our students, medical residents and faculty are bringing to their work every day to improve the care of patients in Buffalo both during and after this pandemic.”

SUNY Upstate Medical University President Mantosh Dewan, M.D., said, “The pandemic continues to shine a spotlight on the outstanding work of those in the medical professions and biomedical sciences. I think what’s happening is that individuals who may have thought of entering medical school have taken another look and are seeing the amazing work physicians, physicians-scientists and community physicians are doing in caring for humanity in one of the greatest medical challenges of our time.”

Stony Brook University President Maurie D. McInnis said, “The impact of science and medicine have never been more evident than they are today. This novel coronavirus pandemic has certainly raised awareness of the need for more doctors, and significantly elevated the importance of medical research and innovation. The increase of applicants to the Renaissance School of Medicine in 2020 – nearly 5,900, our highest ever – is inspiring in that it demonstrates a new generation is answering the call and we look forward to welcoming the class of 2025 to our campus in July.”

SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University President Wayne J. Riley, M.D., said, “We are proud of the increased number of applications to the College of Medicine, which we view as a testament to the impact our own physicians and healthcare workers had during the pandemic. Our applicants understand the value of what they can learn—as the next generation of healthcare leaders—in a community often hard hit by chronic illnesses and other health disparities. They know the training they receive will prepare them to serve where there is the greatest need.”