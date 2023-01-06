ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The application period for the 2023 class of Empire State Fellows is now open. The prestigious program attracts exceptional and diverse talent from across the state and country to serve in high-level positions in state administration. Since the program’s inception 11 years ago, graduates of the Empire State Fellows program have gone on into senior roles, including Deputy Commissioner, Deputy Secretary, and Chief of Staff positions throughout state agencies.

“For 11 years, some of the best and brightest New Yorkers looking to make a difference in their communities through a career in public service have participated in the Empire State Fellows Program,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “Now, we look forward to welcoming the next class of diverse and accomplished Fellows into what has been a transformative experience in state government for so many. I encourage anyone who dreams of making a positive change in New Yorkers’ lives to apply and join the ranks of our future leaders.

The Empire State Fellows program is a full-time leadership training program that prepares the next generation of talented professionals for careers as New York State policymakers. The incoming class of Empire State Fellows will serve from September 2023 to September 2025, and receive an annual salary of $85,000, plus a generous benefits package. At the end of the fellowship, a performance review process will identify Empire State Fellows that will be given the opportunity to continue to serve as leaders in New York State government after completing the program.

“As a proud alum of the Empire State Fellows Program, I was privileged to be part of a cohort of innovative and dedicated public servants,” said Deputy Secretary for Policy Operations Padma Seemangal. “I gained invaluable skills, experiences, and connections through the Fellows Program that have equipped me well to serve my state. My time as an Empire State Fellow granted me the opportunity to apply an intersectional lens to my service and advance equity for all my fellow New Yorkers.”

Engagement in the work of the New York State government lies at the heart of the Empire State Fellows Program. The Governor’s Office will appoint each Empire State Fellow to work directly with a Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, or other high-level policymakers at a New York State agency of authority, or in the Executive Chamber. Work assignments offer Fellows unparalleled experience collaborating with senior officials and participating in the policy-making process.

While taking part in the work of state government, Empire Fellows will participate in educational and professional development programs that will help them to serve as effective and ethical government leaders. The educational component of the Empire State Fellows Program kicks off with an orientation course in September 2023.

Educational coursework will continue on a semi-monthly basis. Meanwhile, professional development activities, including a mentoring program and regular meetings with Cabinet members and other government leaders, will enhance Empire Fellows’ collaboration with policymakers.

Applications opened on Sunday, January 1, and will be accepted through Monday, April 3. Visit the state’s Empire Fellows website for more information and instructions on how to apply.