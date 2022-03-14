ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Applications are now open for the 2022 Empire State Fellows program. This was announced by New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Monday, March 14.

The Empire State Fellows Program is a full-time, mid-career fellowship program aiming to prepare the next generation of policymakers. Fellows serve a two-year term. According to Governor Hochul, this program helps bring “exceptional and diverse” talent to New York to serve in high-level positions in the State administration.

“As the Empire State, we are proud to welcome the best and the brightest New Yorkers interested in pursuing a career in public service,” Governor Hochul said in a press release. “I encourage everyone in New York who is interested in serving their community to apply for the Empire State Fellows Program, which has been a transformative opportunity for so many public servants.

Since the program first began in 2012, graduates of the Empire State Fellows program have pursued senior roles at agencies throughout New York including Deputy Commissioners, Deputy Secretary, and Chief of Staff. Fellows are appointed into these directly through the Governor’s Office.

The incoming class of Empire State Fellows is set to serve from September 2022 to September 2024. Fellows receive an annual salary of $76,000.

Professionals from all sectors, including nonprofit, higher education, and private are eligible to apply. The program will accept applications online through April 4, 2022.