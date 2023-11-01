ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With colder weather quickly approaching, applications for home heating assistance will be accepted beginning Wednesday statewide, as announced by the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. Low and middle-income households can receive up to $976 this winter to help older adults keep their homes warm and deal with energy costs.

Applications may be submitted online, at local departments of social services, through the mail, or in person. For additional help, you may call 1-800-342-9871.

“I applaud Governor Hochul and OTDA for their unwavering dedication to assisting New Yorkers in need,” said New York State Office for the Aging Director Greg Olsen. “The Home Energy Assistance Program is critical in providing help with heating costs for households across the state. As we’ve seen energy costs rise, I encourage all those eligible to apply, particularly older adults on a fixed income.”