ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local Albany-area Applebee’s restaurants are celebrating first responders with a %15 discount on any food purchase. The offer will be available from Monday, October 24 to Friday, October 28 for “National First Responders Day.”

Visit your nearest Applebee’s in the Albany area for some freebies and discounts. In addition to the %15 discount, first responders who dine in on October 28 will receive either a free brownie bite or a mozzarella stick appetizer. Stephanie Griffin, VP of Marketing, T.L. Cannon Companies states, “Our local first responders are an integral part of our community,” “Their sacrifices go beyond the long hours they work. As they continue to dedicate themselves to saving lives, we wish to pay tribute in this small way, with a hot meal.”

To be eligible for the discount, first responders need to eat out at their local Applebee’s from October 24 through October 28. When paying, they must let their server know that they are a first responder and show proof of first responders’ status to receive 15% off their meal and/or a free mozzarella stick appetizer or brownie bite on October 28. For more information visit the T.L Cannon Companies website.

Participating Applebee’s

420 Fairview Avenue, Hudson

255 Quaker Road, Queensbury

Greenbush Commons, 594 N. Greenbush Road, Rensselaer

3 Lowes Drive, Saratoga Springs

2400 Cambridge Road, Schenectady

291 Route 9W, Glenmont

555 Troy Schenectady Road, Latham

268 Saratoga Road, Glenville

Applebee’s restaurants across upstate New York, Connecticut, and Sayre, PA also will take part.