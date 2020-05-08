Appeals court to expedite NY presidential primary race

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A federal appeals court said it will expedite the request to overturn a ruling that reinstated New York’s democratic presidential primary.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo canceled the primary due to the coronavirus pandemic. But two former candidates, Andrew Yang and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, sued the state and won.

New York’s Board of Elections appealed and has until midnight to file its opening remarks. The defendants have to file their response by Tuesday. Oral arguments could start soon after that.

The presidential primary is set for June 23.

