Breaking News
AMBER Alert issued for Clifton Park child possibly in danger, call 911 with any information

County Tracking Graphs

Important Resources

Business Directory

Rising Heroes

Appeals court to expedite NY presidential primary race

New York News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A federal appeals court said it will expedite the request to overturn a ruling that reinstated New York’s democratic presidential primary.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo canceled the primary due to the coronavirus pandemic. But two former candidates, Andrew Yang and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, sued the state and won.

New York’s Board of Elections appealed and has until midnight to file its opening remarks. The defendants have to file their response by Tuesday. Oral arguments could start soon after that.

The presidential primary is set for June 23.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak