ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New York state appeals court reinstated a decision from the College of Saint Rose to let go more than 30 faculty members. Four music professors filed a lawsuit in September 2021 after they were given termination notices in 2020.

The music professors claimed the college violated their contracts and did not follow the proper termination procedure. A state supreme court judge agreed and required the school to reinstate their positions.

Saint Rose appealed the decision, and an appeals court judge ruled the Supreme Court overstepped its authority. A spokesperson for the school issued the following statement after the appeals decision:

We followed a process in the academic program reductions, and that process was affirmed by the courts. Those decisions were difficult, and the contributions of the faculty impacted will not be forgotten.

The appeals court decision can be read in-full below: