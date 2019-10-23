Appeal to new snowmobile trail rejected

(NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has the go ahead to build a road that will eventually become a new snowmobile trail in the Adirondacks.

The move is not sitting well with environmental groups in the area.

Adirondack Wild filed an appeal, which was shot down by the state’s highest court.

The trail connects Indian Lake and Minerva In Hamilton and Essex Counties. The group argued that the corridor was an illegal expansion of a protected wildlife region.

The court disagreed. It stated it’s permitted because the trail development would happen on an existing public roadway.

The DEC issued a statement on Wednesday: