Annual ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign begins Tuesday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” New York’s annual statewide traffic safety campaign kicks-off Tuesday.

In an effort to help prevent drunk driving crashes, the New York State police will crack down on impaired driving with increased patrols and sobriety check points.

According to the National Highway Safety Administration, in 2017 more than 10,000 people were killed in alcohol related crashes and more than 40,000 drivers were ticketed for alcohol impaired driving.

Governor Andrew Cuomo’s traffic safety committee and the Department of Motor Vehicles will hold a press conference Tuesday morning kicking off the campaign and detailing the police crackdown.

Family of Niko DiNovo, the Colonie teenager who was died of his injuries in 2016 following a crash at Blessings Tavern will be present at the press conference Tuesday. He was the passenger in the car. The driver was under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Officials say the crackdown is part of an effort to prevent similar tragedies from happening again.