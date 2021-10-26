Annual awards given to honor excellence in employment for disabled individuals

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — October is National Disability Awareness Month, and one local organization held its annual gathering to recognize the importance of employment opportunities for disabled individuals.

New York State Industries for the Disabled (NYSID) held its signature event Tuesday night in recognition of excellence in employment for individuals with disabilities. The non-profit brings together rehabilitative agencies, private sector businesses, and thousands of people with disabilities to provide employment opportunities across the state.

“So, NYSID was founded 45 years ago after the closure of Willowbrook when individuals with disabilities were formerly institutionalized. Now, individuals with disabilities are fully part of the community. They deserve to work, and they deserve an opportunity at employment.”

Isiah Jamison, of Bath, and David Traver, of Kingston, received NYSID’s annual award for outstanding job performance by individuals with disabilities.