ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — To combat food insecurity, the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York and Fleet Feet in Albany are teaming up for their annual 24-hour run to fight hunger. The daylong event kicks off at 3 p.m. on October 28.

Individuals or teams can sign up to run or walk a mile loop around the store. All proceeds will go to the regional food bank. The organization said participants are needed now more than ever as the food bank faces multiple pandemic-related challenges.

“We have increasing need due to inflation; we have increasing costs due to inflation; and we have reduced supply due to disruptions in the supply chain,” food bank CEO Molly Nicol said. “So being a food banker at this point is very challenging. But we have 125 employees and 16,000 volunteers who help us meet that need, and we are determined to meet that need despite these challenges.”

According to the food bank, one out of 10 people in the Northeast region suffer from food insecurity. Fleet Feet in Albany is located at 155 Wolf Rd.