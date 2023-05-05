HARPURSVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) — For the first time since their introduction, visitors will be able to see Animal Adventure Park’s three new lion cubs on exhibit this weekend. The park will soon announce the daily scheduled times that guests can expect to see the cubs on exhibit.

The three female cubs were born in late March to African lioness Bisa. Following a series of veterinary checks, they have been approved to join their mom in her exhibit.

They have been named Kendi, Kesslee, and Kimani, names chosen by the park’s animal care team. The facility has chosen to rotate yard time between the other adults in the pride, and Bisa with her cubs, to ensure the safest scenario for all of the lions.

“Over the past several weeks, our lion cubs have thrived, becoming stronger and more mobile by the day,” Jordan Patch, owner of Animal Adventure Park, said. “The cubs are now of appropriate age and ready to leave the den to explore their exhibit with mom!”