Animal Adventure Park announces June events

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVT) — Animal Adventure Park has a number of events happening this month to get the summer started.

The park is planning a low sensory evening on Saturday from 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. A low-sensory experience still incorporates parts of the park—like animal feedings, keeper talks, and concessions—while keeping crowds and noises down.

The Drive-thru Zoo experience is also back for those who aren’t comfortable exploring the park on foot. Visitors can take advantage of that on June 20 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.