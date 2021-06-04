Animal Adventure Park announces June events

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVT) — Animal Adventure Park has a number of events happening this month to get the summer started.
The park is planning a low sensory evening on Saturday from 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. A low-sensory experience still incorporates parts of the park—like animal feedings, keeper talks, and concessions—while keeping crowds and noises down.
The Drive-thru Zoo experience is also back for those who aren’t comfortable exploring the park on foot. Visitors can take advantage of that on June 20 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Later that day—for Father’s Day and World Giraffe Day—from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.—all dads receive free park admission when they come with their families. A portion of that day’s proceeds from admissions will go toward conservation initiatives.
And finally, the Drafts with Giraffes adult event returns. This ticket-only event—features craft beverages from over 30 breweries and cideries—takes place June 26 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and the zoo says that spots are filling up fast.
