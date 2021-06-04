Animal Adventure Park announces June events

New York News

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Animal Adventure Park

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVT) — Animal Adventure Park has a number of events happening this month to get the summer started.

The park is planning a low sensory evening on Saturday from 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. A low-sensory experience still incorporates parts of the park—like animal feedings, keeper talks, and concessions—while keeping crowds and noises down.

The Drive-thru Zoo experience is also back for those who aren’t comfortable exploring the park on foot. Visitors can take advantage of that on June 20 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Later that day—for Father’s Day and World Giraffe Day—from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.—all dads receive free park admission when they come with their families. A portion of that day’s proceeds from admissions will go toward conservation initiatives.

And finally, the Drafts with Giraffes adult event returns. This ticket-only event—features craft beverages from over 30 breweries and cideries—takes place June 26 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and the zoo says that spots are filling up fast.

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire