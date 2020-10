(NEWS10) — Anheuser-Busch has donated 500,000 ounces of hand sanitizer to polling sites across New York State.

The donation is in partnership with several election organizations to ensure voters are safe while at the polls.

In total, the company has donated more than eight million ounces of hand sanitizer around the country. Some of the sanitizer that was donated was being made in Baldwinsville in Onondaga County.

