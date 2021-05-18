Andrew Giuliani to announce 2022 run for NY governor

Andrew Giuliani, son of Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, speaks to the press outside his father’s apartment building in New York on April 28, 2021. (ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, is running for governor of New York.

Giuliani, 35, is expected to announce his 2022 bid at an event Tuesday at 1 p.m. in Battery Park in Lower Manhattan. The younger Giuliani told the New York Post he will run as a Republican.

He said he’s confident he’ll get the nomination and defeat Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a head-to-head match up next year.

Giuliani served as a White House aide under former President Donald Trump and has more recently been a commentator for the conservative network Newsmax.

He has never run for public office. U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin and former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino have previously announced they are running for the 2022 Republican nomination for New York governor.

Associated Press contributed to this report.