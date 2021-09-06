Amtrak service restored between Albany and New York City

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amtrak is restoring all service between Albany and New York City on September 7. All trains were previously cancelled due to damage on the tracks from Hurricane Ida.

The Empire Service and Ethan Allen Express trains will be back in service, as well as the Maple Leaf, Amtrak Trains 48 and 49 and the Lake Shore Limited to and from Chicago.

You can get cancellation fees waived if your train has been impacted by the service interruption by calling 800-USA-RAIL. Visit Amtrak’s website to get the latest train schedules.