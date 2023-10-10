WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — New York’s new background check laws for gun and ammunition purchases remain in effect after the U.S. Supreme Court denied a request for a stay that would have stopped the laws from being enforced.

Justice Clarence Thomas held a conference last week to discuss a lawsuit filed by gun rights supporters, who argued the laws violate the Second Amendment. Under the new system, background checks are completed through New York State Police instead of the FBI.

Opponents said the new system is overly complicated and confusing and question if it will reduce gun violence. Supporters of the new background checks, including Gov. Kathy Hochul, applauded the Supreme Court’s decision to reject a stay. Hochul said the law is necessary to improve public safety.

The law passed in 2022 in response to the deadly mass shooting at the Tops Supermarket in Buffalo and went into effect in September.