Amber Alert: 2 children taken in Binghamton, police believe they are in imminent danger

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Amber Alert has been issued for two children from Binghamton who police believe are in imminent danger.

The child abduction happened in Binghamton around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Autumn Collis and Evelyn Collis were taken by Amanda Collis.

Autumn is a white female who is approximately 8-years-old with red hair and green eyes. She is about 3 feet 6 inches and 52 pounds. She was last seen wearing a maroon shirt and blue jeans.

Evelyn is a white female who is approximately 8-years-old with blonde hair and gray eyes. She is about 3 feet 6 inches and 52 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and denim jeans.

The suspect, Amanda Collis, is a white female approximately 37-years-old with brown hair and green eyes. She is about 5 feet 7 inches and 220 pounds.

Amanda Collis was last seen traveling in Binghamton on Thursday around 5:30 p.m. in a car that looks like this:

The children were taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of “serious bodily harm and/or death.”

Anyone with information should call the Binghamton City Police Department at 607-772-7083 or dial 911.

