All four cops on trial for her son’s death were acquitted, which sparked Kadiatou Diallo’s decades-long fight for justice for all victims of police brutality, and demanding accountability for officers involved.

“Since my son was gunned down, I’ve been fighting. I’ve been advocating,” Diallo said. “Justice is a long road. Justice has not been had for many, many, many,” she added.

When asked if she believes the Chauvin verdict signals a corner turned in police accountability, Diallo said it’s hard to tell right away.

“This is a right step in the right direction. This is a rebeginning, because we have been there before, so many times,” she said.