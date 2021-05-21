Allison Mack sentencing scheduled for June in NXIVM case

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Allison Mack, the former actress involved with NXIVM, is scheduled to be sentenced in June.

Mack is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on June 30. She pleaded guilty in April 2019 to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy, including the acts of extortion and forced labor.

She faces a maximum of 40 years in prison, or 20 years on each count.

She is known for her role on the hit television show “Smallville.”

Mack has been facing charges since her arrest in 2018. She was often seen with NXIVM cult leader Keith Raniere, who was sentenced to 120 years in prison.

She quickly became a high ranking member of his group.