Alleged Connecticut fugitive arrested near Poughkeepsie

MILLERTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Luis Ixim-Coc, 21, who they described as a fugitive wanted for sexual assault in Connecticut.

The Sheriff’s Office says officers in the special operations division spotted Ixim-Coc on Tuesday at an apartment complex in Millerton. A local FBI task force assisted deputies in making the arrest.

Ixim-Coc’s outstanding warrant for first-degree sexual assault—a class A felony—was issued by Fairfield County Superior Court in Connecticut.

Ixim-Coc was arraigned as a fugitive from justice. He’s awaiting extradition to Connecticut in Dutchess County Jail.

If you or someone you know has any information about possible sex crimes involving Ixim-Coc, contact the Sheriff’s Office via email or phone at (845) 486-3800, or contact the tipline.

