All aboard the Adirondack Railroad, taking off after a long break

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR) — The Adirondack Railroad is getting ready to yell, “All aboard!” On Friday, after 19 months off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, excursion trains are ready to take off.

Trains from Thendara to Otter Lake will start July 2, and trains from Utica to Thendara will begin July 10. The Beer and Wine Train series will kick-off later in the month on July 23, running through mid-October, and will feature live music. And the Polar Express will open additional seats for all trips during the holiday season.

Those interested learning more can head to www.adirondackrr.com.