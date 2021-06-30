All aboard the Adirondack Railroad, taking off after a long break

New York News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Adirondack Railroad

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR) — The Adirondack Railroad is getting ready to yell, “All aboard!” On Friday, after 19 months off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, excursion trains are ready to take off.  

Trains from Thendara to Otter Lake will start July 2, and trains from Utica to Thendara will begin July 10. The Beer and Wine Train series will kick-off later in the month on July 23, running through mid-October, and will feature live music. And the Polar Express will open additional seats for all trips during the holiday season. 

Those interested learning more can head to www.adirondackrr.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire