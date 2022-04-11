ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Business Council of New York State announced Monday the finalists for the 2022 Workforce Innovation Awards. The inaugural awards will be presented to New York State’s workforce stakeholders, and recognize education providers, as well as business leaders, focused on developing a strong and diverse talent pipeline to meet the workforce needs of local businesses.

The public can vote for winners across three categories, on social media and on The Business Council website, over a two-week period. Finalists in the three categories include:

Pre-K through 12

Baldwin Union Free School District – Hempstead

Capital Region BOCES – Albany

Higher Education

Clarkson University – Potsdam

State University of New York (SUNY) System – Albany

Western Governor’s University – Online state-wide

Non-profit

Assembly House 150 – Buffalo

Buffalo and Erie County Workforce Investment Board, Inc. (Workforce Buffalo) – Buffalo

Northland Workforce Training Center – Buffalo

The Guidance Center of Westchester – Mount Vernon

The Business Council has opened the public voting portion of the awards contest. Those interested in taking part can do so until Friday, April 22. Details on the voting process can be found online. Winners chosen from each category will be honored at a May 20 luncheon at the Univesity at Albany’s ETEC building.