Albany County hits highest one day total for positive COVID-19 cases

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County recorded 99 new positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. That’s the highest single-day total in the county since the pandemic began.

“99. 99 overnight. And thank God no one passed away,” said County Executive Dan McCoy.

The Capital Region’s rolling seven-day average of positive cases has steadily increased since mid-October. Governor Cuomo announced several new restrictions across the state on Wednesday including limiting in-and-outdoor gatherings.

The governor also announced gyms and restaurants will close down by 10 p.m. beginning on Friday.

“We’re sure as hell at the bottom, and it’s going to get worse,” McCoy said.

The region’s seven-day average is at 1.6 percent. If the average hits 2.5 percent, more restrictions from the state will be applied in a focused, zone strategy.

Albany Med is among several hospitals in the region applying more restrictive polices.

“We’re going to go back to the more restrictive visitation policy that we had back in the spring,” said an Albany Med representative in a recent YouTube video.

As temperatures drop, St. Peter’s Health Partners is building an enclosed structure for its pre-procedure drive-thru testing.

“We average about 100 to 200 tests a day done at our drive-thru tent,” said Director of Patient Safety and Quality Improvement Sue Vitolins.

Restrictions under the zoned strategy will come in phases, the yellow zone being its first.

The yellow phase means a 25 percent max capacity on in-and-outdoor gatherings and 50 percent capacity inside houses of worship.

“We’re going in the wrong direction. We have to be cautious,” McCoy said.

There have been a few places in New York that have already hit the yellow zone. Those places are mainly in the western and southern part of New York.