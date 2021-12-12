‘Age is just a number’ says 108-year-old Brooklyn legend

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Elnora Bryant says age is just a number—and when that number is in the triple digits, there’s reason to celebrate all year round. The 108-year-old said she’s not one to like a big fuss about anything, but on Wednesday, the community treasure was honored with a birthday bash.

Bryant is the “mother” of her church and the “matriarch” of the Woodson Houses community, and everyone wanted to gather to celebrate her milestone. “She’s just an incredible human being,” Bryant’s daughter Geraldine Bryant-Gumbs said. “And she’s always been that way.”

And she’s even older than you think—her birthday was back in May, but festivities had to be pushed back due to COVID restrictions.