AG sues energy service company for allegedly overcharging New Yorkers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit against Major Energy Services LLC and Major Energy Electric Services, LLC. James said the company overcharges and misleads New Yorkers with false advertisements.

An investigation by the Attorney General’s Office found that consumers paid tens of millions of dollars more for Major Energy’s services than they would have paid to their local utilities. This was despite promises that they would save on their electric bill.

“Scamming New Yorkers out of their hard-earned money is unacceptable,” said James. “We are holding Major Energy accountable for misleading New Yorkers and falsely promising lower prices, but actually overcharging consumers to make a profit. Hardworking New Yorkers deserve accuracy and honesty when it comes to paying their basic bills, and my office is committed to protecting their wallets from fraudsters.”

Major Energy serves customers in the Capital Region, New York City, Long Island, the Hudson Valley, the North Country and Western New York.

The investigation found that since at least 2011, Major Energy allegedly used deceptive marketing tactics with false promises of savings to attract consumers. James said the company’s sales representatives often misled consumers by falsely claiming the representatives worked for the consumer’s local utility, displaying phony badges, or wearing construction hard hats and vests during door-to-door solicitations to get consumers to change their services to Major Energy.

Through the lawsuit, James is seeking a permanent injunction to stop Major Energy’s misleading marketing practices, as well as restitution, disgorgement, penalties and costs.