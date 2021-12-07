After decades spent on NYCHA repairs, NYC man’s public housing is crumbling

NEW YORK (PIX11) — For more than 25 years, a Brooklyn man repaired public housing homes and now, as a retiree, he can’t get help in his own home. “They really don’t care,” Charles Hertzog said about the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA). “They must have other work to do.”

Hertzog lives in a NYCHA apartment with his brothers in Red Hook, Brooklyn. Their living room is falling apart and their kitchen cabinets are rotting away. The ceiling in the bathroom is covered in mold. The bedroom ceiling is falling apart, too.

Hertzog showed off all the repair tickets that were filed and closed.

His father was also a NYCHA worker, a heat technician, and a deacon. Hertzog proudly displays his father’s retirement plaque right next to the living room wall that’s deteriorating.

“NYCHA staff visited this apartment to assess the repairs needed and have scheduled work to begin tomorrow and later this week as necessary,” an agency spokesperson said. “We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at (718) 707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs.”