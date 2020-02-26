Advocates work to combat homelessness

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re driving through Schenectady on Broadway, you’ve probably noticed a billboard that reads “House our Homeless.”

A group of advocates and the Citizen Action of New York are calling on local officials to do more to address homelessness.

“We are calling on leaders at DSS to proclaim their support for New York Homes Guarantee. We want them to publicly commit to the program,” said Tanique Williams, Communications Manager with Citizen Action of New York.

Homelessness is an issue beyond Schenectady County. At the Capitol, elected officials rallied to urge Gov. Andrew Cuomo to include Home Stability Support in the State budget.

“It is a very simple concept. Provide advocate rent [sic] money to prevent families from being evicted from their housing and ending up in the shelter system throughout the state of New York,” New York State Senator Liz Krueger stated.