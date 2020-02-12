Advocates push for marijuana in state budget

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A group of advocates gathered at the Capitol on Wednesday to urge Gov. Andrew Cuomo to include marijuana in his state budget.

The diverse group consisted of people from rural areas, like farmers, to cities where minorities have notoriously been targets for illegal pot enforcement.

Supporters said legalization would benefit small business owners and strengthen the state’s medical marijuana program.

Legal marijuana is still proving to be an uphill battle. It was included in last year’s budget but failed. There are also several groups opposed to including it in the budget this year as well.

