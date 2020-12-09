Advocates push for action on New York water testing law

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Advocates and lawmakers are calling on the New York State Department of Health to uphold a clean water testing law. The state’s Emerging Contaminant Monitoring Act mandates the testing of water systems throughout New York.
The law came after what is known as the Hoosick Falls Water Crisis. Advocates say in December of 2015, the EPA sent the residents of Hoosick Falls a letter saying their water was not safe to drink. Now they say despite passing the law, not much has been done to ensure water safety.
“It’s unthinkable that this state and offensive that this state would stand by and not protect the drinking water of 2.5 million people,” said State Senator James Skoufis. “There’s a lot of pollution in these small communities. It’s frustrating that there are so many communities whose water has not been tested. Lets test the waters. Five years is a long time to be waiting.”
The Emerging Contaminant Monitoring Act was originally signed in 2017.
