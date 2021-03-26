Adult Day Health Care Services get green light to reopen in NYS

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, the New York State Department of Health released guidance for medical model adult day health care services to reopen in April.

ADHC programs are one of the last healthcare services to re-open since the pandemic started. About 8,000 New Yorkers utilize these programs, however these in-person programs have been closed since March 2020.

“Without skilled nursing, physical therapy, we’re going to work really hard to restore their strength, to restore their health, both social and emotional health, and their physical health,” says Anne Hill, Executive Director of Adult Day Health Care Council.

Kimberleigh Hare, Director of Business Development at The Grand Adult Day Healthcare is excited to bring skilled nurses and all participants back mid April. “The guidance that was released yesterday wasn’t anything that we didn’t expect. We expected all of those things to be in the guidance…” says Hare. This includes 6 foot social distancing, face coverings. All ADHC staff must follow the DOH guidance on staff testing, registrant screening, and visitor policy until further notice.

Part of the NYSDOH’s guidance:

Phase #1: Approved Off-site ADHC programs located in all areas across the state can open

beginning April 1, 2021. a. Off-site ADHC programs can submit the required reopening plan

described below to the Department for review starting March 17, 2021.

Phase #2: Approved ADHC programs co-located on the grounds or immediately adjacent to

the sponsoring nursing home where there are no active COVID-19 cases associated with the

co-located nursing home, and the nursing home meets the eligibility criteria for visitation open beginning April 15, 2021. Co-located ADHC programs can submit the required reopening plan described below to the Department for review starting March 15, 2021.

These services not only impact the registrants, but to the healthcare workers too. Many healthcare workers have been out of work since the pandemic. “We haven’t had a need for aids. We haven’t been able to shower anyone, we haven’t been able to change or dress, we haven’t been able to pass meds, and so those were the positions that have suffered this year so we’ll have to get those people back or hire new people if they chosen to move on,” says Hare. She says her services wouldn’t be possible without the right skilled nurses.