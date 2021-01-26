Additional 542 members of NY National Guard deployed to DC to support Capitol security

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Additional members of the New York National Guard have been deployed to the nations Capitol.

Gov. Cuomo announced on Monday evening that following a request from the U.S. Secretary of the Army and U.S. National Guard, an additional 542 members of New York’s National Guard will be deployed to Washington D.C.

According to Cuomo, this deployment is to help bolster Capitol security and will allow the previously deployed 1,300 National Guard members to return home.

Governor Cuomo released the following statement.