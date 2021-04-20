Joints For Jabs: In honor of “4/20” and continued efforts to get more New Yorkers vaccinated, a group of activists will hand out free marijuana joints in Union Square on Tuesday, April 20 to adults 21 and over who can prove they’re fully vaccinated. (AP Photo)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Pro-weed groups are helping the vaccination drive Tuesday by giving adults a “joint for a jab.” The vaccination drives are taking place on “4/20,” of course, in New York City, Washington D.C. and other U.S. cities.

In honor of April 20—a sort of cannabis Christmastime—and continued efforts to get more New Yorkers vaccinated, they’re handing out free marijuana cigarettes in Union Square to adults who prove they’re fully vaccinated.

From 11 a.m. until 4:20 p.m., each person 21 and older who shows proof of their COVID-19 vaccination can pick up a free joint on the south side of the Manhattan park, near the George Washington statue.

The “Joints For Jabs” event was organized by marijuana advocates and longtime AIDS activist group ACT UP NY.

“The marijuana community supports the science behind the COVID vaccine and what better way to encourage cannabis users to get vaccinated than to give out free pot,” said activist Dana Beal in a statement.

Organizers said they were inspired by Krispy Kreme’s recent promotion offering free donuts to people who showed proof of vaccination.

The weed giveaway comes after Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation legalizing recreational marijuana possession and use by those 21 and older in the state.

Pro-legalization group DC Marijuana Justice is giving out free joints at vaccination centers across the District of Columbia Tuesday. DCMJ said they opted not to list the Joints for Jabs locations to avoid creating lines at vaccine sites.

It’s time to start giving out joints! We have volunteers outside the Walmart on H St.!#JointsForJabs #Four2021 pic.twitter.com/a07kSEmXMW — DC Marijuana Justice💨🏛💨🏛💨🏛💨 (@DCMJ2014) April 20, 2021

“DC Marijuana Justice believes that cannabis can help heal the nation and strongly believes that you can help do your part in ending the pandemic by getting vaccinated and assisting others in getting vaccinated,” according to the group’s website.

Clever of @DCMJ2014: they’re posted up outside a vaccinating CVS, giving a free joint (& not a small one) to any vaccinated person



Saw one guy saying he didn’t really want to get the shot, then promise he *would* get it if they gave him the joint now, then cave & go into the CVS pic.twitter.com/OkjnNscyZR — Wesley Morgan (@wesleysmorgan) April 20, 2021

Other dispensaries across the country have put on similar programs to try to get people vaccinated.

Michigan dispensary Greenhouse of Walled Lake is currently running a “Pot for Shots” program which they extended through the end of April after the “overwhelmingly positive response” it saw in February.