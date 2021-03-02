Acting US Attorney Bacon, others to host scam prevention webinar

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Antoinette Bacon, Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of New York, is hosting a webinar about scams that target the elderly. She will be joined by Deputy Chief Inspector Robert Wemyss of the United States Postal Inspection Service and Erin Mitchell, Director of Engagement for AARP New York.

The three will review schemes that consumers should avoid. Specifically, money mule recruitment, gift card schemes, COVID-19 schemes, and schemes targeting the elderly. A Public Service Announcement of an actual scam will be shown.

This week is National Consumer Protection Week – a time to learn how to protect ourselves, including family members, from scams and learn what to do if we become victims.

This conference will provide information on the wide variety of scams currently flooding the mail, phones and messaging apps. These scams target consumers, especially the elderly, with false information, encouraging them to “buy into” a deal or scaring them to “pay up” for something they don’t owe.

The seminar will take place through WebEx on Thursday, March 4 at 10:55 a.m. The event number is: 199 688 6100.

To attend via phone, call 1-415-527-5035 and provide the access code: 199 688 6100.