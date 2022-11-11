ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 16th Alliance for Clean Energy (ACE) New York Annual Conference was held this past week on November 10. The conference gathered New York government officials, clean energy industry leaders, and environmental advocacy groups to learn about the progress of solar, wind, offshore wind, and other green technologies being made in New York state.

Anne Reynolds, executive director of ACE NY states, “Having this conference just two days after an important mid-term election cycle is an exciting opportunity for the industry,” “We will be poised to discuss among all of the industry stakeholders how best to support the transition to meet New York’s nation-leading clean energy goals.”

Doreen Harris, the president and CEO of NYSERDA, and Basil Seggos, the commissioner of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, were the keynote speakers for the conference with panelists including,

Minelly De Coo, Office of New York Governor Kathy Hochul

Georges Sassine, NYSERDA

Jeff Bishop, Key Capture Energy

Will Hazelip, National Grid Ventures US NE

Sarah Slusser, Cypress Creek Renewables

Philip Toia, New York Power Authority (NYPA)

Beth Treseder, Equinor

Alliance for Clean Energy New York reports the conference was the largest-ever gathering of solar, wind, offshore wind, and other green technology stakeholders in Albany with a sole focus on supporting the transition to meet New York’s nation-leading clean energy goals. Both Harris and Seggos shared insight on about urgency and the soon-to-be-finalized Climate Action Plan.

ACE reports there were discussions on electric vehicles, environmental justice, and building efficiency and decarbonization along with others covering offshore wind, wind, and solar, the conference tackled how new federal legislation will help New York; how to get wind and solar projects to construction; and the need for new transmission infrastructure.

CE provides information that the state of New York is a leader in the efficient and equitable transition to clean energy and is on the path to achieving the State’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act goal of 70% renewable energy by 2030. It recently announced the 2022 Request for Proposals for large-scale land-based renewable energy facilities including solar farms, onshore wind farms, and hydroelectric facilities expected to generate approximately 4.5 million megawatt hours of renewable electricity per year. Earlier this year, the state announced a third offshore wind solicitation for a minimum of 2,000 megawatts of renewable energy.