Absentee ballot applications being mailed out in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Registered voters in New York are beginning to receive absentee ballots for the June 23 primary.

The state is mailing them out to voters, who don’t want to go to the polls and risk contracting the coronavirus.

If you want an absentee ballot, the Board of Elections said to check the box that says “temporary illness or physical disability” as the reason why you want the absentee ballot.

