Abduction, standoff leaves 2 people dead, 1 injured in Central NY

UTICA, N.Y. (AP) — Police say an abduction and subsequent standoff in central New York early Monday morning has left two people dead and one injured.

Police Chief Mark Williams says Christopher J. Conkling, 38, entered a Utica residence and shot Andrew R. Pruitt, 33, in the head before abducting his ex-fiancée, 35-year-old Heather J. Mock. Mock’s mother, who was also at the residence, called police.

Police said Conkling then brought Mock to his home. Officers formed a perimeter and unsuccessfully tried to communicate with Conkling.

Williams says officers entered the building and found Conkling and Mock dead of an apparent murder-suicide. Pruitt was hospitalized and is expected to survive.

Officials say Conkling, Mock and Pruitt all worked for the Marcy Correctional Facility. Conkling had three handguns he had legally purchased through his employer.

Mock leaves behind two children.

