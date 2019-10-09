AARP pressuring NY to lower prescription drug costs

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The rising cost of prescription drugs is fueling a growing pressure on New York’s leadership to do something about it.

The AARP is now pushing Governor Andrew Cuomo to lower prescription drug prices and cited new data that shows one in five New Yorkers stopped taking their medication because they simply couldn’t afford it.

The organization is pushing for a package of bills that would allow the safe importation of lower priced drugs from outside the country.

Cuomo’s office said it is still working on the budget for next year, and the Governor has pledged to combat rising prescription costs.