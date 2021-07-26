AAA: Stay safe during ‘100 Deadliest Days’

NEW YORK STATE (WWTI) — AAA Western and Central New York are urging drivers to use caution during the end of July, as we enter the “100 Deadliest Days.”

The “100 Deadliest Days” are a period of time between Memorial Day and Labor Day when teen driver crashes dramatically increase. Due to summer being in full swing, and with fewer COVID-19 protocols, AAA is warning teens to be more diligent to avoid tragedies.

In New York, there were 196 crashes involving teen drivers during the “100 Deadliest Days” over the previous 10 years, slightly down from the 222 during 2008 to 2018. According to the latest AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety Culture Index, about 72% of teen drivers aged 16 to 18 admit to having done one of the following in the last 30 days:

Driving 10 miles per hour over the speed limit on a residential street (47%)

Driving 15 miles per hour over the speed limit on a highway (40%)

Texting (35%)

Running a red light (32%)

Aggressive driving (31%)

Drowsy driving (25%)

Driving without a seatbelt (17%)

“Teens are faced with more distractions than ever before, leading to deadly mistakes, and parents are the best line of defense to keep everyone safe behind the wheel,” said Elizabeth Carey with AAA Western and Central New York.

AAA is encouraging teens to follow speed limits, stay away from intoxicants, and keep their phones out of reach while driving. AAA also parents should talk with their kids about avoiding dangerous behavior while driving. They say to teach kids by example and to consider making a parent-teen driving agreement.

AAA offers in-person lessons and online tools for parents and teens which include TeenDriving.AAA.com and the Smartstreet program.