AAA: Demand for gas is up, but there’s little change at the pump

NEW YORK STATE (WIVB) — Looking at gas prices, the national average is up, New York’s is down, and Albany gas prices are unchanged in the past week.

However, gas prices in Albany are 7.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 61.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

That being said, the difference between the national average and New York’s is not that far apart.

National average: $2.87 (up one cent since last week)

New York average: $2.90 (down one cent since last week)

One year ago, the national average was $1.94, but New York’s was $2.30.

Here’s a look at the averages across different parts of upstate New York:

Albany – $2.87 (no change since last week)

Batavia – $2.85 (up one cent since last week)

Buffalo – $2.82 (down one cent since last week)

Ithaca – $2.88 (no change since last week)

Rochester – $2.87 (down one cent since last week)

Rome – $2.93 (no change since last week)

Syracuse – $2.85 (down one cent since last week)

Watertown – $2.95 (no change since last week)

AAA says that the demand for gas is up since many families traveled for an Easter break.

“At the same time, refineries are switching over to summer blend gasoline, which is more expensive to produce,” AAA says. “Gas prices typically reach their highest level of the year as we approach Memorial Day.”