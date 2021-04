HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVT) — Animal Adventure Park has plans to welcome a new giraffe. Desmond the Giraffe will shortly be making the journey from Milwaukee, the park announced on its Facebook Page.

Desmond will serve as a companion to Tajiri, who turned 4 on Thursday.

Animal Adventure opens for the season on April 28. Recently, they announced the death of world-famous April the Giraffe.