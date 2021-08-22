A day in the life of a 4-H kid at the Steuben County Fair

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben County Fair is in its 202nd year and 4-H is a huge part of its culture. NEWS10’s sister station in the Southern Tier was lucky enough to catch up with a 4-H kid who shared what it was like to spend a day in her shoes.

Maeve Robarge, the Dairy Princess herself, walked him through step by step the process of making sure they were fed, watered, and making sure their beds were clean.

Grant got acquainted with one of Maeve’s goats, Golden Girl. From there they made their way over to the show ring for the first time. Maeve showed Grant how to walk Golden Girl and they got first place. There were no other competitors.

From there they put Golden Girl back in her home and it was time to head on over to the dairy barn so Grant could learn how to walk a cow. Maeve shared with Grant why it is so important for her to show these cows.

“As a cow they start producing milk, and milk actually has 13 essential nutrients that are needed in our every day lives,” said Robarge.

Grant’s day as a 4-H kid was a success, taking home two blue ribbons. Even though he was his only competition.

