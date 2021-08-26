9/11 Memorial Stair Climbs retrace steps of heroic NY firefighters

New York News

by: Allie Jasinski, ,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (PIX11) — This September will mark 20 years since the September 11 terror attacks. To honor New York firefighters who lost their lives, 9/11 Memorial Stair Climbs are happening all across the country. 

Participants will retrace the heroic steps of fallen firefighters, climbing up and down stairs until they reach 110 stories or 2,200 steps, which is equivalent to the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.

Chief Ron Siarnicki, Executive Director of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, discussed the event’s history, how it has grown over the years and what it means to the firefighting community.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
BACKPACK GIVEAWAY_2021_WEB FSG
TRANSITION OF POWER_WEB

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire