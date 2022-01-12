$7M awarded to organizations across NYS as part of Workforce Development Initiative

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — About $7 million has been awarded to 42 organizations across New York State as part of the Workforce Development Initiative. Three organizations are in the Capital Region.

“We need to deal with the harsh reality that the pandemic left too many New Yorkers suddenly out of work and searching for new skills to reinvent themselves and relaunch their careers,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “These workforce awards will provide critical skills training, connect New Yorkers with the high-demand and good-paying jobs of the future, and create harmony between education, business, and public investment that will accelerate our state’s economic recovery.”

The awards were part of the second round of funding. The funding and incentives are provided in this round of awards by the Department of Labor, SUNY and CUNY.

Recipients

Capital Region

SUNY Schenectady County Community College

NSH USA Corporation

Hudson Valley Community College

Central New York

Pyrotek Inc.

Tompkins Cortland Community College

Finger Lakes

Rochester General Hospital

eHealth Technologies

Helen & Gertrude Agency

Lifetime Assistance Inc.

Optimax SI

ProAmpac

Greater Living Architects P.C.

Monroe Community College

GW Lisk, Inc

Finger Lakes Community College

Long Island

United Way of Long Island

Nicholas Center

We Connect The Dots, Inc.

Catholic Health Services of Long Island

St. Francis Hospital

Parker Jewish Institute for Health Care and Rehabilitation

Nassau Community College

Developmental Disabilities Institute

East End Disabilities Associates

Family Residences and Essential Enterprises, Inc.

Independent Group Home Living

Suffolk County Community College

Mid-Hudson

Nicholas Center

Williams Lumber

ShopRite

Dutchess Community College

Mohawk Valley

Mohawk Valley Community College

Universal Plastics

Masonic Care Community

Consolidated Precision Product

Indium Corporation

The Center

GPO Federal Credit Union

The Rescue Mission

C & H Plastics

New York City

Grace Institute of New York

LaGuardia Community College

The Door – A Center of Alternatives, Inc.

Bronx Community College Design Studio

Parker Jewish Institute for Health Care and Rehabilitation

Bronx Community College

We Connect The Dots, Inc.

Southern Tier

H & E Stork Turbo Blading

Tompkins Cortland Community College

First Heritage Federal Credit Union

Corning Community College

In the first round of funding, over $70 million was awarded to 225 organizations. Applications continue to be accepted on a rolling basis. Organizations can apply on the New York State website.