72-year-old woman arrested for attempted murder

New York News

by: Dave McQuilling

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 72-year-old woman has been arrested for attempted murder after allegedly shooting a man in the town of Chester. Police say the victim had to be “life-flighted” to Albany Medical Center and is currently in critical condition.

While responding to a domestic incident call at around 7:10 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, troopers say they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the torso.

Susan F. Bohmer, 72, of Chester was also located at the scene and taken into custody without incident.

The 72-year-old has been charged with:

  • Second degree attempted murder
  • First degree assault
  • Second degree criminal possession of a weapon

Bohmer has been arraigned and remanded to Warren County jail in lieu of $20,000 cash bail or a $40,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in Chester Town Court on May 4, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire