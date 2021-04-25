72-year-old woman arrested for attempted murder

CHESTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 72-year-old woman has been arrested for attempted murder after allegedly shooting a man in the town of Chester. Police say the victim had to be “life-flighted” to Albany Medical Center and is currently in critical condition.

While responding to a domestic incident call at around 7:10 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, troopers say they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the torso.

Susan F. Bohmer, 72, of Chester was also located at the scene and taken into custody without incident.

The 72-year-old has been charged with:

Second degree attempted murder

First degree assault

Second degree criminal possession of a weapon

Bohmer has been arraigned and remanded to Warren County jail in lieu of $20,000 cash bail or a $40,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in Chester Town Court on May 4, 2021.