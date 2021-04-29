Police on the scene after two men were shot in South Ozone Park, Queens late Wednesday night, April 28, 2021, according to the NYPD. (Citizen App)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A series of shootings across New York City overnight Wednesday into Thursday left seven people injured as the city continues to see a surge in gun violence, according to police.

The five unrelated shootings happened in a span of just over two hours across the city, according to the NYPD.

Officials said the first shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in Manhattan when a 22-year-old man was shot in the thigh after a dispute. The victim was taken to an area hospital and was expected to survive.

The incident happened at a building at the Grand Houses on Amsterdam Avenue, in the Morningside Heights neighborhood, police said.

Just minutes later in Queens, around 11:45 p.m., two men, ages 26 and 29, were wounded when gunfire erupted at the corner of Rockaway Parkway and 134th Street in South Ozone Park, officials said.

According to police, one man was shot in the stomach and the other in the lower back. They were both hospitalized and expected to survive.

Then, around midnight, shots rang out at the Jackson Houses, in the Melrose section of the Bronx, the NYPD said. A 35-year-old man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the torso, according to police.

Less than an hour later in the Bronx, a 26-year-old man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the hand after a shooting around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on East 137th Street in the Mott Haven area, police said.

Finally, around 1:40 a.m. in Brooklyn, two men were sitting in a car on Williams Avenue, in East New York, when a group of men walked up and someone opened fire, authorities said.

One man, 25, suffered a graze wound to the head and was shot in the shoulder and hand, while the other man, 33, suffered lacerations from broken window glass as a result of the shooting, police said.

Both were hospitalized and expected to survive. No arrests had been made in any of the shootings as of Thursday morning, police said.

The violent night comes just days after a weekend of bloodshed in the city that saw at least 26 people injured in nearly two dozen shootings. After years of record-low crime statistics, 2020 was one of the bloodiest years for New York City in nearly a decade.

Earlier in April, Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiled a citywide plan to prevent gun violence this summer.