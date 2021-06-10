7-day positivity rates at record low as NY enters ‘endemic phase’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The statewide seven-day positivity rate is the lowest it’s been since the start of the pandemic.

According to infectious disease expert Dr. Thomas Russo, vaccines will continue to help keep the infection rate low even are more people go out. In fact, Russo says we’re now entering what’s called the “endemic phase.”

“Unfortunately, SARS-CoV-2 is going to be with us, but it’s going to be controlled,” he said. “Cases will be minimal, and, really, the number of cases will be largely dictated by the proportion of individuals that are vaccinated.”

This comes as more events and gatherings are being held around New York, including some that were canceled last summer due to COVID. Patrick Kaler of Visit Buffalo Niagara says this is great news for businesses that have been hard hit by the pandemic, and that it’s likely the area we’ll see a big boost in tourism.